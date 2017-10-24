2 taken to hospital after wreck on Hwy 80 near the Bull River Br - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

2 taken to hospital after wreck on Hwy 80 near the Bull River Bridge

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Two people had to be transported to the hospital after a wreck on Hwy 80 near the Bull River Bridge Tuesday night.

First responders from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department tweeted that one lane in both directions was closed but has since reopened. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly