Officials investigating woman's death after house fire in Screve - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Officials investigating woman's death after house fire in Screven County

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
SCREVEN CO., GA (WTOC) -

GBI and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found during a house fire on US Hwy 301 in the Cooperville Community of Screven County.

Firefighters discovered the body when they extinguished the fire and notified authorities.

GBI is withholding the woman’s name pending notification of family.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly