Woman who died in Screven County house fire identified; GBI investigating as homicide

Two people had to be transported to the hospital after a wreck on Hwy 80 Tuesday night.More >>
A Glynn County officer is now on administrative leave with pay following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick.More >>
GBI and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found during a house fire on US Hwy 301 in the Cooperville Community of Screven County.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield will be holding drive-thru flu vaccine clinics this week for military families, retired veterans and Department of Defense civilians.More >>
