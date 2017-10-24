Woman who died in Screven County house fire identified; GBI investigating as homicide

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found during a house fire on US Hwy 301 in the Cooperville Community of Screven County.

Officials say on Tuesday at approximately 12:27 p.m., a 911 call was received in reference to a house fire at 5749 Statesboro Highway in Sylvania.

Screven County Fire Department crews and Screven County deputies responded. Upon entry into the structure, firefighters discovered a female victim inside the residence. The victim, who has been identified as 56-year-old Lisa Scott, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scott’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The cause of Scott’s death and the fire remain under investigation.

The GBI is asking for anyone with information about this investigation or who may have seen any suspicious activity or persons in the area of 5749 Statesboro Highway to contact the GBI at (912) 871-1121 or the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 564-2013.

