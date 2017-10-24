Chatham Co. Commission asks current inmate health provider to stay through Nov.

Last week, Chatham County Commissions decided to fire the current health care provider at the Chatham County Detention Center.

That fired contractor, CorrectHealth was to be out of the jail by Friday.

However, a letter sent to CorrectHealth by County Manager Lee Smith Tuesday morning asked the company to stick around through mid-November.

County Commission came to the realization after negotiating its contract with Centurion, the new health care provider, that a smooth transition would require the two firms to work together for a little while.

It's unclear if CorrectHealth has agreed to stay on.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher made it very clear he was happy with CorrectHealth and says the County Commission Chairman rushed the signing of the contract with Centurion not knowing if it would end up costing taxpayers even more than before.

You can read the letter sent to CorrectHealth by Chatham County Commission below:

