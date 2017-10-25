Variety of topics up for discussion at Wednesday's District 5 town hall

Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz will hold a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25 for District 5.

Residents are encouraged to come out and voice their concerns on a variety of topics. The focus of the meeting will be to provide updates on the city's fairgrounds property, public safety, and hurricane/FEMA information.

One major topic in Savannah is public safety and crime. Many people say Savannah has been plagued with violence and change needs to happen now.

"Around us, they hear about the violent crimes, they hear about the gunshots, and all the guns that are loose in the community. Our young people are dying and being shot down violently," Shabazz said.

Shabazz says this town hall is her way of keeping the residents of District 5 informed. It’s also a great way for them to connect with one another.

Wednesday's town hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty City Community Center (1401 Mills B Ln Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405).

