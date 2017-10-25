2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival set to kick off Saturday

The 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival starts this Saturday, and the guest list is full of A-list actors.

This year’s honorees include Salma Hayek Pinault, John Boyega, Zoey Deutch, Richard Gere, Sir Patrick Stewart, Mariska Hargitay, Holly Hunter, Robert Pattinson, Willow Shields, Kyra Sedgwick, Aaron Sorkin and Andrea Riseborough.

The festival is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to Savannah. It runs Oct. 28-Nov. 4.

For a full SCAD Savannah Film Festival schedule and to purchase tickets online, click here.

