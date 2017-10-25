Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield holding drive-thru flu vaccine clinics

Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield will be holding drive-thru flu vaccine clinics this week.

Military families, retired veterans and Department of Defense civilians are invited to attend.

The clinics will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 25-26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fort Stewart in the WINN overflow parking lot.

And also on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hunter Army Airfield in the Hunter Post Exchange Parking lot.

