Bryan County leaders say they weren't consulted as Richmond Hill plans to annex 5000 acres

The city of Richmond Hill's plans to annex more than 5,000 acres of unincorporated territory for future development is under scrutiny from Bryan County officials after they were not consulted on the territorial expansion.

Under the current plan, the city would increase in size by 65 percent from nearly 15 square miles to more than 22. The county government said it was not made a part of the planning process.

"The county came in at the end of the process, though we wish that had not been the case," County Commission Chairman Carter Infinger said. "We've got to be strategic and do what's right, but it's got to all be a positive thing. We have to approach this responsibly and really weight the consequences because there's a lot at stake here, speaking from a financial point of view and taking into consideration what kinds of affects the annexation could have 10 to 20 years from now."

The county will host a public form on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. to discuss the annexation. Residents from Richmond Hill and the unincorporated areas of Bryan County are invited.

The potential plan would annex property south of the city. The owner of the land, Raydient Places + Properties, plans to use the land for residential and commercial development. The city council approved the annexation Oct. 19, but there are still several steps ahead of the city before development can begin.

Those steps would include building the required infrastructure for new businesses and homes, as well as obtaining permits for new construction.

On Oct. 19, Richmond Hill Mayor Harold Flower said he saw this as the only way forward for economic development in his city.

"If the city is going to continue to grow and expand, this was really the only way we had to go," he said. "The city is trying to be very proactive as we move forward. It's something we're very much looking forward to."

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.