Most Wanted: 10/25/17

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police need your help finding D’Andre Murray. He is wanted for battery for domestic violence. Murray is 35 years old, 6’1”, and 185 lbs.

He has a lengthy history that includes cruelty to children, battery, aggravated assault, stalking, shoplifting, robbery, and probation violations. His last known address was on East 35th Street.

Keimonie Correa is wanted by Metro police for theft by receiving stolen property. Correa is 23 years old, 5’7”, and 140 lbs.

She has faced charges in the past for of contempt of court, theft by shoplifting, and possession of marijuana.

Shanika Coleman is wanted by Metro for theft by taking. She is 29 years old, 5’9”, 230 lbs. Coleman’s history includes reckless driving, probation violation, contempt of court, and disorderly conduct.

If you have information about these suspects or any crime, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

