Town hall meeting held in Claxton on issues facing rural towns

Under the current plan, the city would increase in size by 65 percent from nearly 15 square miles to more than 22. The county government said it was not made a part of the planning process.More >>
Talk to people in Claxton or other rural parts of the state and they'll tell you, even in the 21st Century, there are still two “Georgias”.More >>
People living in a midtown Savannah neighborhood continue to complain about illegal short-term vacation rentals and the problems they cause on their streets.More >>
Two people had to be transported to the hospital after a wreck on Hwy 80 Tuesday night.More >>
A Glynn County officer is now on administrative leave with pay following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick.More >>
