Good News: Heritage Classic Foundation donation

The area's PGA Tour with a gift to help continue growing the game in the Lowcountry.

The Heritage Classic Foundation delivered every golfer's dream, a big stack of pristine golf balls to the First Tee of the Lowcountry; 7,500 grade-A balls that were hit by PGA Tour pros on the driving range at Harbour Town during April's RBC Heritage.

The almost-new balls will last a year at the area First Tee's driving range facility and will be essential in helping young golfers to hone their games and someday maybe play in the Heritage themselves. But for now, they're just excited to receive the balls hit by some of their favorite players.

"Maybe more excitement than I'm used to. This kind of reminds us about why we're here. You see that raw excitement and joy and stuff that we sometimes forget what it's like,” said First Tee of the Lowcountry Executive Director Brady Boyd.

"It's about community and that's what the Heritage Classic Foundation is about too, giving back however we can. And this is just a little way we're able to from the tournament each year and to know that tomorrow, building the game and tomorrow's youth and to see them today get all excited about getting some range balls, goes to show you the excitement today makes it all worth what we do in April,” said RBC Heritage Tournament Director Steve Wilmot.

The First Tee of the Lowcountry is three years old and the Heritage Classic Foundation hoped to continue this donation every year in the future.

The 2018 RBC Heritage will be played April 12-15.

