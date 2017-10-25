Otis Brock Elementary students take Red Ribbon Week pledge

Schools across the United States and right here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are celebrating Red Ribbon Week this week.

Students at Otis Brock Elementary took their pledge to stay off drugs and alcohol to the streets by marching in a parade around a nearby neighborhood. Red Ribbon Week is a time for educators to teach kids the importance of choosing to say no to drugs.

"We have discussed this, it's been a part of our lessons in school this week. We had an initial kickoff pep rally. Our students have signed pledges that they will stay away from drugs and they will try to help their friends stay away from drugs,” said Otis Brock Elementary Principal Selina Ruth-Gillans.

Each class made banners to carry in the parade. The Groves High School marching band also stopped by to take part in the parade.

