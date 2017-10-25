Beaufort Animal Services complex breaks ground

Leaders in the Lowcountry came together to break ground on a massive complex that will help the county’s most vulnerable residents.

The land is empty right now, but over the next year an eight and a half-million-dollar, 20,000 square foot facility will be built and it will house three different entities.

Interim Beaufort County Administrator Joshua Gruber said it will serve as a streamlined one-stop shop.

“So, we’ll have animal control, a spay and neuter clinic, and an adoption facility all within the same building,” Gruber said.

Local leaders and employees of the Hilton Head Humane Association say the new building is desperately needed.

“I would say we’re full pretty much always full, that’s where this new location will be very, very fortunate for us to have to assist more,” said Brittany Bennington with the Hilton Head Humane Association.

Officer Eric Chrisman with Beaufort Co. Animal Services says the department takes in dozens of animals a week.

“We’re right around a little over 3,000 intake a year which we’re hoping to bring down a little more than that with the spay and neuter program that we have,” said Chrisman.

The Hilton Head Humane Society says its working with Beaufort County on a goal to become a “no-kill” county.

