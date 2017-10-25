Effingham County high schools participate in Red Ribbon Week

Schools across our area are taking part in activities for Red Ribbon Week.

Teachers at South Effingham High School set up a casket with a mummy inside whose face was a mirror to represent what can happen to you if do drugs.

School officials say there were some concerns about the casket being too scary but they wanted to get the honest message across.

"I think we need to get our head out of the sand. I spent all week looking at different kids who have died from addictions. I am just so afraid of what our country is going to in drugs and I feel like we need to let our kids know,” said SEHS Media Technologist Becky Alford.

Students at Effingham High School are also taking part in Red Ribbon Week activities. Students got the chance to sign a pledge not to do drugs.

