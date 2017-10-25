Savannah Kroger stores hosting holiday season hiring event

Looking for a job or thinking of making some extra holiday cash?

Kroger stores in Savannah will be hosting a holiday hiring event next Saturday.

The grocery giant is looking to fill more than 70 positions.

Interviews will be held on the spot, at all Kroger stores in Savannah next Saturday, Nov. 4 from noon till 4 p.m.

To find out how to get a jump start on the application process, please click here.

