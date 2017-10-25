SCMPD: 1 male shot on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD: 1 male shot on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street.

Police report that one male was shot. The extent of injuries has not been released at this time.

According to an SCMPD tweet, all involved parties are being questioned. 

