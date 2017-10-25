SCMPD: 1 male shot on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street.
Police report that one male was shot. The extent of injuries has not been released at this time.
According to an SCMPD tweet, all involved parties are being questioned.
