SCMPD: Arrest made in Timberland Apts. shooting; appears to be self-defense

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street at Timberland Apartments.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of an attempted robbery in the area. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Jaques Stuckey nearby suffering non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

During their investigation, detectives determined Stuckey and another male subject attempted to rob an individual returning home to Timberland Apartments. The victim fired his own gun at the pair in, what appears at this time to be, self-defense, according to SCMPD.

Police say Stuckey refused to provide investigators with the name of the second suspect. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and will be charged with criminal attempt (armed robbery) upon release.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

