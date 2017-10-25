Low-income energy assistance program begins soon

Need help with your heating bills? Next week, the low-income home energy assistance program will begin.

From Nov. 1-30, low income, elderly and homebound Georgians can apply for the help. In Chatham County, residents may apply for assistance at the Economic Opportunity for Savannah on a first- come, first-served basis or until all funds run out.

To qualify, a family's annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $22,045; the income threshold for a household of eight is $58,505.

Requirements to apply for the energy assistance program in November are as follows:

You must be 65 years of age and older. All members of the household must be 65 years or older, except children 17 and under. Or, you must be homebound with a recent doctor statement certifying that you are not able to leave the home for medical reasons. If there is another person in the home who is not homebound, then the person who is homebound will not qualify for service during the month of November. The only exception is for children 17 and under residing in the home.

The definition of "HOMEBOUND" according to the agency doesn’t mean being disabled, homebound for the purposes of this program means a person cannot get out of their home to take care of their own business due to their health.

If funds remain after Nov. 30, applications will be taken for people under 65 years old and older.

Individuals and families under 65 will have to obtain appointments by telephoning or online through a smartphone or computer. The phone number and website address will be released to the public prior to December 1, 2017.

All applicants will be required to provide the following items for energy assistance: most recent utility bills (both electric and gas, if applicable), Social Security Numbers (card for each member of the household), proof of citizenship for each member of the household and proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult (18 and over) member of the household.

All applicants will be required to sign a consent to release information form allowing the state to retrieve energy usage data from their energy provider and to provide proof of bill payment.



For more information contact our office at 912-238-2960 extensions 128, 129, 137, 139 and 115.

Last year, in Savannah, EOA spent more than $1,000,000 and served over 4,000 clients with their heating bills.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.