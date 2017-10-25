South Effingham High students make signs, buttons in support of Josh Reddick

The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity kicked-off "Building Family Futures Women's Club" on Wednesday night.More >>
The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity kicked-off "Building Family Futures Women's Club" on Wednesday night.More >>
Kids at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital were in for a treat Wednesday.More >>
Kids at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital were in for a treat Wednesday.More >>
Students at South Effingham High School rallying behind one of their own.More >>
Students at South Effingham High School rallying behind one of their own.More >>
Need help with your heating bills? Next week, the low-income home energy assistance program will begin.More >>
Need help with your heating bills? Next week, the low-income home energy assistance program will begin.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street.More >>