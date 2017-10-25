South Effingham High students make signs, buttons in support of Josh Reddick

Students at South Effingham High School rallying behind one of their own.

Houston Astros right fielder, Josh Reddick attended the high school in Guyton.

Wednesday, students, and staff supported the major leaguer in the World Series by making signs and buttons. Even though Reddick is in the big leagues, he still has the time to give back to his hometown

"With the opportunities he's been given he has certainly been generous with our community. Whether it's giving shoes and shirts for the young men at the house, the contributions he's made to the athletic programs at both of our high schools. He has just committed, I think a million dollars for a field to be built at one of our creations centers, for children with special needs,” said math teacher, Angie Parker.

