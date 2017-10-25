Kids at Savannah Children's Hospital treated to day with professional racecar drivers

Kids at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital were in for a treat Wednesday.

It was the annual visit of Racing for Kids, giving kids - and their parents - a day to have fun while being in the hospital.

Kids could come out to meet the racecar drivers and sit in the cars for pictures.

They say it's all about making the kids forget they're in the hospital for a day.

"It's primarily about brightening up the days for the children and bringing something out. The drivers right here, you can see are out in their uniforms, will be going in and visiting the children's in the wards, and passing out hats, and some of the drivers actually made bracelets. So, we're just visiting and trying to cheer everyone up,” said James Redman, with Historic Sports Car Racing.

This is their fourth year visiting the hospital. Historic Sports Car Racing are putting races on this weekend on Hutchinson Island.

