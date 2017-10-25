Habitat for Humanity hosts kick-off event for women-led house project

The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity kicked-off "Building Family Futures Women's Club" on Wednesday night.

Hundreds of women throughout Chatham County will come together to build an entire home from the ground up. From laying the foundation, installing plumbing to putting on the roof.

"We're going to have volunteer work crews, and we are actually going to try and organize one of the days to be the women in the club to actually participate in the building of the house,” said Carol Coppola.

The club got things started Wednesday with a meet and greet at the Gingerbread House on Bull Street.

