Deal sending $4M to repair Irma erosion on Jekyll Island

Gov. Nathan Deal is sending $4 million for repairs and renovations on Jekyll Island after two hurricanes in less than a year caused significant beach erosion.More >>
Gov. Nathan Deal is sending $4 million for repairs and renovations on Jekyll Island after two hurricanes in less than a year caused significant beach erosion.More >>
Port Wentworth City Council is preparing for a big vote Thursday on whether or not Police Chief Matt Libby should be contracted instead of just appointed.More >>
Port Wentworth City Council is preparing for a big vote Thursday on whether or not Police Chief Matt Libby should be contracted instead of just appointed.More >>
GBI and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found during a house fire on US Hwy 301 in the Cooperville Community of Screven County.More >>
GBI and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found during a house fire on US Hwy 301 in the Cooperville Community of Screven County.More >>
The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity kicked-off "Building Family Futures Women's Club" on Wednesday night.More >>
The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity kicked-off "Building Family Futures Women's Club" on Wednesday night.More >>
Kids at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital were in for a treat Wednesday.More >>
Kids at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital were in for a treat Wednesday.More >>