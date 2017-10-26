Thursday Tropical Update: Invest 93-L has a medium chance of tropical development

A large, disorganized area of low pressure knows as Invest 93-L continues to produce heavy rain and a risk of landslides across portions of Central America Thursday.

Eventually, this area of low pressure will be pulled northward, into the Caribbean Sea and over warm waters. Once that occurs, tropical development becomes slightly more likely.

There is a 30-percent-chance that it develops into a tropical system within the next 48 hours, and a 40-percent-chance within the next five days.

If it reaches tropical storm status, its name would be Philippe.

No direct impacts are expected across the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire, regardless. Heavy rain will be enhanced across southern Florida, the Bahamas, the Outer Banks and New England this weekend as a strong cold front sweeps through.

Invest 93-L has a medium chance of tropical development within the next five days; no direct tropical local impacts. pic.twitter.com/LqmyGlU5ZK — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) October 26, 2017

Continued tropical updates can be found on WTOC-TV, the Hurricane Center at wtoc.com, and in the WTOC Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.