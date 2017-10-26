Downtown eatery serving up a special treat Saturday for a good cause

All sales from their pink sprinkle donuts will go to WTOC Cyreia Sandlin’s Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia BigWig Campaign.

If you would like to enjoy a sweet treat for a good cause, head to Rise Savannah Downtown this weekend.

Rise Biscuits Donuts will be donating all sales of their pink sprinkle donuts on Saturday, Oct. 28, to WTOC Cyreia Sandlin’s Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia BigWig Campaign.

The donuts are pink with white sprinkles, and will be available all day long at Rise, located at 10 W Broughton Street. Saturday's business hours are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

