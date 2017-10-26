Consider This: Good News 10/26/17

Talk about Good News. This past weekend the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire held its annual Boston Butt sale and Red White and Blue Barbeque in Ellis Square

The group sold almost 400 Boston butts. Sherriff John Wilcher cooked 200 of those and O.C. Welch bought 150. They also sold over 800 barbeque dinners.

One hundred percent of the money goes to the families of police, firefighters, and EMT’s who die in the line of duty.

The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire came into being in 2001, in answer to the deaths of two police officers. What Tak Argentinis and other community leaders realized is that our first responders risk their lives every single day, every time they put on the uniform.

Tragically, when they would lose their lives the price of their sacrifice would fall completely on their families who lost a loved one and a breadwinner. The survivor benefits for first responders in most Georgia and South Carolina counties left the families with a financial disaster on top of a personal one.

Since its founding in 2001, the 200 Club has given almost $2 million to the families of first responders. They have sent their children to college, helped pay bills, provided dinner at Thanksgiving and Christmas. And they have done that without any administrative expense – the 200 Club is completely voluntary.

Their story of community service represents the very best of us and WTOC is pleased to present it in a special documentary this Saturday at 8 p.m. At a time when it’s easy to wonder where the good people are, we promise you’ll find them in the 200 Club Watch the 200 Club special this Saturday at 8 p.m. on WTOC.

