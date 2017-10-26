Chief David Lyons announces retirement after more than 15 years with Garden City PD

Garden City Chief of Police David Lyons has announced his retirement after over 15 years of serving and protecting the community.

Chief Lyons will bid farewell to his law enforcement career with the Garden City Police Department on Dec. 1, 2017. Under Chief Lyons' leadership, crime has fallen across the board in Garden City and the department has made great strides as an organization.

The city has announced that Major Gilbert Ballard, a 23-year veteran of the Garden City Police Department, will be taking over as Chief of Police.

