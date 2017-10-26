Jury awards $10 million to rape victim in 2013 attack on Savannah State campus

A Chatham County jury has returned a $10 million verdict in a civil case against the owner of a housing complex where a rape occurred on the campus of Savannah State University in 2013.More >>
Garden City Chief of Police David Lyons has announced his retirement after over 15 years of serving and protecting the community.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street at Timberland Apartments.More >>
Gov. Nathan Deal is sending $4 million for repairs and renovations on Jekyll Island after two hurricanes in less than a year caused significant beach erosion.More >>
Port Wentworth City Council is preparing for a big vote Thursday on whether or not Police Chief Matt Libby should be contracted instead of just appointed.More >>
