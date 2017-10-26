Jury awards $10 million to rape victim in 2013 attack on Savannah State campus

A Chatham County jury has returned a $10 million verdict in a civil case against the owner of a housing complex where a rape occurred on the campus of Savannah State University in 2013.

According to Attorney Mark Tate, the civil case was against Savannah State University Foundation Real Estate Ventures LLC, the company that owns the housing complex where the attack occurred, due to a lack of security on campus.

The suspect in this case, Torrey Scott, was charged with raping three women and the rape and murder of a Port Wentworth woman in four separate attacks all within three months of each other. Two of those women were students at Savannah State.

In one of the other cases, Scott forced a pregnant woman into his car from the Candler Hospital parking lot, drove her to an ATM and had her withdraw money, and then sexually assaulted her before letting her go.

On Wednesday, jurors found the defendant liable for negligence to one of the Savannah State students, referred to as Jane Doe 1, in the attacks at the University Commons. A similar suit for the second Savannah State victim, Jane Doe 2, remains pending.

Scott is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.