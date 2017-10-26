City Council approves change to make Montgomery St. a two-way road between Broughton, Liberty

Savannah City Council has approved the change to make Montgomery Street a two-way street from Liberty Street to Broughton Street.

The changeover from one-way to two-way is hoped to be completed by Spring 2018.

The recommendation to covert the street to two-way traffic came after a traffic study and evaluation of the existing roadway network, completed by Jacobs Engineering Group. Modifications or upgrades will be required to traffic lanes, traffic signals, informational signs, roadway stripping, and on-street parking in the area being converted.

The change was made to provide better access to the new Cultural Arts Center that is also scheduled to open Spring 2018.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.