Charges dropped against wife in Vidalia daycare incident

A Vidalia woman is no longer facing tampering and obstruction charges after she and her husband were arrested earlier this week.

Police arrested Timothy Michael Collins and Jessica Collins on Oct. 20 after a child accused Timothy Collins of hitting him and the security video disappeared. Both were charged with tampering and obstruction, but the charges against Jessica Collins were later dropped.

Mike Collins also faces a first-degree child cruelty charge. Police said he posted bond and left jail just a few hours after their arrest.

Vidalia Police said their officer saw enough of the security video to make charges, and the disappearance of the DVR does not make the case go away. In fact, it brings even more trouble.

The case began Oct. 12 when a parent told police her child came home claiming co-owner Timothy Collins struck him in the head that day. Detectives said the officers went to the daycare with the parent to view the video.

"They saw the video. They watched the altercation and saw what took place," said Vidalia Det. Sgt. Randy Holcomb.

Their report said they saw Mr. Collins, in part, 'grabbed' the little boy 'by the shoulders' and 'rocked him back and forth.' They left and a detective came minutes later to get copies of the video.

"I arrived at the daycare shortly thereafter to get the video. That's when I learned that the DVR was missing from the premises," Holcomb said.

