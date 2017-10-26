Vidalia couple facing child cruelty charges after daycare incident

A Vidalia couple is facing child cruelty and obstruction charges after an incident that took place at their daycare center.

Police arrested Timothy Michael Collins and Jessica Collins on Oct. 20 after a child accused Timothy of hitting him, then the security video suddenly disappeared.

Vidalia Police say their officer saw enough of the security video to make charges, and the disappearance of the DVR does not make the case go away. In fact, it brings even more trouble.

The playground at Onion Sprouts Daycare sat empty Thursday afternoon. The case began Oct. 12 when a parent told police her child came home claiming co-owner Timothy Collins struck him in the head that day. Detectives say the officers went to the daycare with the parent to view the video.

"They saw the video. They watched the altercation and saw what took place," said Det. Sgt. Randy Holcomb, Vidalia Police.

Their report says they saw Mr. Collins, in part, 'grabbed' the little boy 'by the shoulders' and 'rocked him back and forth.' They left and a detective came minutes later to get copies of the video.

"I arrived at the daycare shortly thereafter to get the video. That's when I learned that the DVR was missing from the premises," said Det, Sgt. Holcomb.

Both face charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction. Mike Collins also faces a first-degree child cruelty charge. Police say the Collins' posted bond and left jail just a few hours after their arrest.

We'll keep you updated on the case.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.