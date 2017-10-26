Metro Police talk Halloween safety

Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it's time to think about your little trick-or-treater's safety.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are giving out recommendations for when your child should begin trick-or-treating. The department says trick-or-treating should take place on Halloween between the hours of 5-8 p.m. Officers suggest your children should only visit familiar neighborhoods and homes that have their porch lights on. Also for parents, make sure you are inspecting your little one's candy before eating it.

"Traffic safety, kids are out, they're going to be crossing the street, they're not always going to be paying attention, so it's important for you as a driver to slow down," said Cpl. Barry Lewis, SCMPD.

Lewis says if you can, use crosswalks and stay in well-lit areas in order to ensure yours and your child's safety.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.