Savannah Pride kicking off Friday night with masquerade-style ev - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Pride kicking off Friday night with masquerade-style event

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The kickoff to Savannah Pride Festival is underway Thursday night. 

The free weekend festival begins with a masquerade-style party Thursday at 7:30 p.m. where you can dress up in burlesque attire at the Mansion Hotel. We spoke with one of the organizers who says this weekend is a way to bring in visitors just before Halloween kicks off next week. 

"We've been working hand-in-hand with different tourism entities in Savannah and had great response with them, helping bring tourists into the city which is a big part of our economy. It also brings in a lot of businesses who love to get involved with Pride," said Regan Drake, Savannah Pride. 

Drake says Grammy-award winning singer and actress Estelle will take the stage Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Ellis Square. 

For a full list of events for the festival, click here

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly