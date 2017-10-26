Savannah Pride kicking off Friday night with masquerade-style event

The kickoff to Savannah Pride Festival is underway Thursday night.

The free weekend festival begins with a masquerade-style party Thursday at 7:30 p.m. where you can dress up in burlesque attire at the Mansion Hotel. We spoke with one of the organizers who says this weekend is a way to bring in visitors just before Halloween kicks off next week.

"We've been working hand-in-hand with different tourism entities in Savannah and had great response with them, helping bring tourists into the city which is a big part of our economy. It also brings in a lot of businesses who love to get involved with Pride," said Regan Drake, Savannah Pride.

Drake says Grammy-award winning singer and actress Estelle will take the stage Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Ellis Square.

