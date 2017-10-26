Former Dawg talks GA vs. FL

If you're a Georgia Bulldog or Florida Gator fan, you know what this weekend is...

The annual rivalry game between the two teams happens Saturday in Jacksonville. WTOC caught up with a former Dawg to find out why this game is so special to those on the field.

The Georgia Bulldogs have plenty of rivals; Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Tennessee, just to name a few. However, the Florida Gators are more than a rival. The game between the two teams in Jacksonville always has a tone not felt in any other game of the year. It really does feel different.

"Each side's got 50 percent of the fans. It changes the tempo," said Tim Callaway, former UGA player.

Callaway is a former defensive lineman. The three-year letterman went 1-1-1 against the Gators on his trips to Jacksonville, including a 51-0 blowout win in 1968. The game is so special to fans on both sides, but Callaway adds that it's one the players always look forward to.

"This is the one you start thinking about in February. When you're driving up on the bus, you feel that. The fans start getting excited. They start banging on the sides of the bus and all this kind of stuff. You get that adrenaline going, and you start to pour sweat and everything else," Callaway said.

Callaway is heading down to Jacksonville on Saturday to watch his Alma Mater. As for a prediction, 'no thanks,' he says. He's just hoping for a Big Dawg victory.

