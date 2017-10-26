Good News: Bright Ideas

Palmetto Electric is trying to turn a light on on Lowcountry classrooms.

Their Bright Ideas Program is putting money directly into schools to enhance the projects available. Teachers and students across the Lowcountry are being surprised this week with grants from the program.

There was stirring during class at Step of Faith Christian Academy this week - the kind of activity that would usually get students reprimanded - but this time, ended in a reward.

"Miss Amanda Fletcher, you're a winner of the Bright Ideas Grant Program! Congratulations."

Amanda Fletcher was one of dozens of Lowcountry teachers to receive grant money for innovative classroom projects from Palmetto Electric - money from the Bright Ideas Program - that will directly and favorably impact the educational experience for South Carolina students.

"I was blown away, totally shocked. I love working with students. I love to see students capture that moment by learning something new for the first time," she said.

Fletcher will use her grant to bring a living history program to her classroom.

"This award will help our students interact with history, enhance our teaching, and make them be able to touch and feel history and feel like they're a part of it," said Fletcher.

Palmetto Electric Cooperative members rounded up their monthly bills to fund a total of 57 grants that will benefit more than 9,000 students in the Lowcountry.

"One of our major goals is giving back to the community, and we love to support education, so not only are we spending today in Jasper County, we were in Beaufort County yesterday and we'll be in Hampton County tomorrow. I can't tell you how wonderful it is to see just how intelligent and smart and bright these students are based on the things going on in this classroom," said Missy Santorum, Palmetto Electric Cooperative.

If you have any Good News stories or ideas you'd like to share with you, e-mail them to goodnews@wtoc.com.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.