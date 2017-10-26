Savannah City Council discusses recent violent crime

Savannah City Alderman Tony Thomas used Thursday's council work session to confront the police chief about recent violent crime on Savannah's Southside.

This comes after a homicide and shooting in the district this week. The chief plainly says he's doing all he can with the resources he's been given. We've been reporting for months that Chief Lumpkin has been asking for about 100 new officers.

The shooting death of a 15-year-old Windsor Forest student and other recent armed robberies and shootings were Thomas' main complaints. He claims he's seen an increase in police presence despite what's happened. While the chief was explaining new precincts for the Savannah Police Department, Thomas essentially questioned the way Lumpkin organized beats and precincts. Thomas asked if officers were in the area of the deadly shooting before or after the crime.

Chief Lumpkin: 'Yes, they've been working that area.'

Thomas: 'We had a carjacking. Had a lady held, an armed robbery; we had a shooting last night.'

Chief Lumpkin: 'Your demographics are not what they were 10, 5 years ago.'

Thomas: 'Exactly. My demographics are not what they were.'

Chief Lumpkin: 'That's why I asked for more officers.'

Thomas: 'But is my policing different than what it was 10 years ago? And I wonder that.'

Chief Lumpkin: 'Your policing is what I have the capacity to provide out there in terms of patrol.'

Alderman Thomas went on to say that Lumpkin runs a reactionary department. He says he wants more officers to patrol the Southside. We asked the chief whether the issue of crime in the district is more of a perception or reality.

"We actually have less violent crime here currently that this time last year. We've had some high profile issues. We have less violent crime there. We have more property crime," Chief Lumpkin said.

The chief also pointed out that they made arrests in a lot of these recent crimes. He says he's committed to fighting crime citywide.

