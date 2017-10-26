Council members approve leases for precincts for new Savannah Police

Savannah city leaders made some of their biggest decisions when it comes to de-merging the Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department, Thursday afternoon.

Council members approved leases on precincts as well as the new badges and uniforms for what will be Savannah police officers. The mayor says the new force will provide the same safety for residents, however, he didn't mince words, saying both the city and the county are wasting money by setting up independent departments.

During the meeting, city staff updated council on the de-merger. The plans are still fluid, but the new force will have between 520 and 560 sworn officers. The number will be closer to 560 if the chief gets his request. They are also setting up four precincts around town. When that came up, there was a little bit of discussion.

Council members want more precincts and substations for visibility. Chief Lumpkin wants more officers for the same reason - something council members will have to decide between is whether they follow that Berkshire Study to a T, or allow the chief to request resources on top of that.

"I've said from day one here that we needed additional resources, and we do. Buildings don't police," said Chief Lumpkin, SCMPD.

"We'll all listen. I'm sure all of us will listen as far as that goes, but I'm going to lean towards the Berkshire Study and try to stay as close to that as I can because we spent the money to fund that," Mayor Eddie DeLoach said.

The chief pointed towards our recent reduction in violent crime, including a substantial drop in homicides this year. He credits intelligence-led policing for that difference. He says if we want to continue to see positive change like this, he needs more officers and better resources besides precinct locations.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.