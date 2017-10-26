Home Depot volunteers give Hinesville park a makeover

Hinesville's Bryant Commons Park took a giant leap closer to reality Thursday.

More than 200 volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation came to town to bring materials and labor to work on a several parts of the park including a walking trail and military memorial, a playground and a dog park.

Local organizers say the park would have taken years longer to finish without generous donations like this.

“We've gotten so many donations to help this park grow and flourish. It shows there's a nurturing spirit in this community and in the corporate world as well,” said Michelle Ricketson, with the Downtown Development Authority.

They estimate Home Depot's visit Thursday saved the park about a quarter million dollars.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.