American Warrior Initiative holds event in Savannah

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. and American Warrior Initiative held an event in Savannah to help teach local realtors about being equipped to handle the home purchase needs of active duty and former military clients.

Along with a three-hour continuing education class, U.S. Army Airborne Ranger, Sean Parnell, spoke and signed copies of his book.

"The big divide in our country is this: We've been fighting a war for the last 16 years with less than one-half of one percent of our citizens at any given time during this war, so while warriors went to war, Americans basically went shopping and they're just not engaged in the reality of what's taking place on foreign soil right now. So, what we do at these events is try to give continuing education to realtors and pair them with the veteran community and make them aware," said Karen Vaughn, American Warrior Initiative, Gold Star Mother.

Events like these are being held all over the U.S., and veterans have been surprised with everything from a service dog to a mortgage-free home.

