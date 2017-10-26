High-ranking officials facing lawsuit in Chatham County

A Chatham County judge says 'move forward' with an astonishing lawsuit against the former Metro Police Chief, Willie Lovett, and current Tybee Island Police Chief, Robert Bryson.

These men are accused of protecting their circle of friends even if it meant firing the police officers who arrested them. Stacy Talbert, the attorney representing the former Tybee officer, was one of the officers allegedly fired for charging one of the chief's buddies with DUI.

It all started when former Savannah Police Chief Willie Lovett gave his close friends police badges to use as protection against the law. Two police officers ignored the threats and busted a couple of those friends for DUI. They claim they were fired for it, and Thursday, a judge agreed that there is enough evidence for a million dollar civil case.

Former Tybee police officer, Stacy Talbert, arrested businessman Jay Kaminsky for a DUI.

"He was incapable of standing upright. At one point in the body cam footage, you can literally see him fall over to the side," said attorney, Will Claiborne.

Little did the city know, Kaminsky was in bed with former Chatham County Police Chief Lovett. The lawsuit says Kaminsky offered his home to Lovett for extramarital sexual encounters. The lawsuit then claims Kaminsky, Lovett, and Tybee Police Chief Robert Bryson met for breakfast the morning after Kaminsky's DUI and agreed to wipe the charge from his record and fire Officer Talbert.

"They accomplished getting his charges dismissed by having Officer Talbert fired so she would not be available to testify in the criminal case," Claiborne said.

Documents show Talbert passed her previous employee performance evaluation swimmingly, including attendance and punctuality. Chief Bryson fired her for "failure of probationary period." However, Bryson indicated in the documents that she had received 'verbal warnings' about tardiness and conduct; no written warnings.'

Blood tests were sent off for alcohol testing in Kaminsky's DUI. They came back negative. Attorney Will Claiborne says drug tests take a little longer. Sure enough, the report came back from the GBI showing Kaminsky was driving high on four separate prescription drugs. That evidence never came to light.

"They took and actually just threw - we believe threw - those test results away in the trashcan."

With all that evidence, the judge gave the go-ahead for the civil trial to move forward. Claiborne says the search for similar cases is also underway.

"We'll be looking into things like what DUIs have been dismissed out in Tybee and for whom have they been dismissed, and why," Claiborne said.

Former police officer Stacy Talbert is seeking more than a million dollars in damages.

Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman did not want to speak on camera but says the city plans to back Chief Bryson and fully defend against any charges.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.