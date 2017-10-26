National Drug Take Back Day happening in Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

National Drug Take Back Day happening in Savannah

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. 

It's a chance for people to safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and there are no questions asked. There are a couple of sites in the Savannah area. 

To find one near you, click here

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly