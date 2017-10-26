National Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday

The Omelette Café on South Columbia Avenue in Rincon has been closed due to repeated low health inspection scores.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street at Timberland Apartments.More >>
Saturday, Oct. 28 is National Drug Take Back Day.More >>
Port Wentworth city council has approved a contract for Chief of Police Matt Libby. However, a few things changed after the big blowout over the initial contract.More >>
A 16-year-old male has been arrested for the shooting death of another Savannah teenager near a McDonald’s Saturday night on the 13100 block of Abercorn Street.More >>
