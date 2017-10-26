National Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

National Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday

SAVANNAH, GA

Saturday, Oct. 28 is National Drug Take Back Day. 

The event offer a chance for people to safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and there are no questions asked.

There will be many drop-off sites set up all across U.S. on Saturday. To find one near you, click here

