Revised contract approved for Port Wentworth chief of police

Port Wentworth City Council is preparing for a big vote Thursday on whether or not Police Chief Matt Libby should be contracted instead of just appointed.

Port Wentworth city council has approved a contract for Chief of Police Matt Libby. However, a few things changed after the big blowout over the initial contract being worth almost half a million dollars.

During a town hall meeting Thursday night, council decided on a revised contract that would guarantee Chief Libby a one-year salary now worth $83,000 for the first year, and half of that for the next. This is only if the chief is fired within the next two years.

