Omelette Cafe in Rincon closed after repeated low health inspection scores

The Omelette Cafe on South Columbia Avenue in Rincon has been closed due to repeated low health inspection scores.

On Oct. 20, the Georgia Department of Public Health gave the restaurant an initial score of 48. The cafe was docked for hand cleanliness of employees and improper consumer advisory for raw and undercooked foods among other violations. You can read the first health check here.

On Oct. 25, the Department of Public Health returned for another assessment. This time, the Omelette Cafe scored a 14. For more on the second assessment, please click here.

Due to the nature and extent of repeat uncorrected violations and the potential for an outbreak, the facility was closed and a formal hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.