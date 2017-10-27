Locate area sex offenders ahead of Halloween

Law enforcement agencies across the country are urging the public to be safe and watch out for sex offenders as Halloween approaches.

In Georgia, there are currently 21,912 registered sex offenders.

Criminal Watch Dog is one of the nation’s leading online sex offender registry networks. Their Neighborhood Watch sex offender map helps to keep community safe by offering an easy way of locating area sex offenders.

As Halloween nears, children are getting ready to dress up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat door-to-door, so local law enforcement agencies wants to make sure the community is aware of the online resources available to them in order to keep their families safe.

This service is available at no cost to the public. To view registered sex offenders in your area, click here.

