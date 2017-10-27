How to make yourself look like a zombie with makeup for Halloween

Looking for a last minute Halloween costume?

Watch Dave Turley transform into an undead weatherman in the video above. Alyson Harris, a local artist who owns Glitterboxx Studios, goes over step-by-step instructions in the video so you can follow along.

Here's all you need to transform yourself into a zombie:

Zombie Stack

Spirit Gum

Scar putty

Bloody scab

Vampire Blood

Dead Grey Face Powder

Stipple sponge

All of these items are available at Spirit Halloween Stores.

