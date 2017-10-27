How to make yourself look like a zombie with makeup for Hallowee - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

How to make yourself look like a zombie with makeup for Halloween

WTOC Meteorologist Dave Turley is hungry for brains. (Source: WTOC) WTOC Meteorologist Dave Turley is hungry for brains. (Source: WTOC)

Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? 

Watch Dave Turley transform into an undead weatherman in the video above. Alyson Harris, a local artist who owns Glitterboxx Studios, goes over step-by-step instructions in the video so you can follow along. 

Here's all you need to transform yourself into a zombie:

  • Zombie Stack
  • Spirit Gum
  • Scar putty
  • Bloody scab
  • Vampire Blood
  • Dead Grey Face Powder
  • Stipple sponge

All of these items are available at Spirit Halloween Stores.

