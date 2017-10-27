List of banned items from EverBank Field for UGA vs. UF

While everyone is excited for Saturday’s showdown between the No. 3 UGA Bulldogs and Florida Gators, there are some rules you need to know before getting to the stadium.

At the stadium, EverBank Field officials will be conducting security wanding and bag inspections at every entrance. There is a clear bag policy in place and officials will have the right to search through your bag, purses, clothing, etc.

There is also a list of banned items from EverBank Field:

No cameras with lenses longer than six inches

No coolers or containers including cans, cups, and bottles

No strollers or umbrellas

No pets (except special services)

No food or beverage from outside the stadium

No seat cushions

No video or audio recorders

No whistles, noisemakers, air horns or laser pointers

No poles or sticks

No knives, guns or any type of weapons or explosives

No smoking (except in designated areas)

No promotional materials Banners or signs larger than 3'x2'.

Any other item deemed unacceptable by stadium management.

No re-entry will be allowed into the stadium.

According to the University of Florida Athletics site, the general public parking lot is expected to fill up five hours prior to kickoff. Lots open at 8 a.m.

Those with special needs should contact Stadium Operations at 904.633-6100. They will need to provide the number of the gate they plan to enter as well as their special needs.

