List of banned items from EverBank Field for UGA vs. UF

While everyone is excited for Saturday’s showdown between the No. 3 UGA Bulldogs and Florida Gators, there are some rules you need to know before getting to the stadium.
At the stadium, EverBank Field officials will be conducting security wanding and bag inspections at every entrance. There is a clear bag policy in place and officials will have the right to search through your bag, purses, clothing, etc.
There is also a list of banned items from EverBank Field:
No re-entry will be allowed into the stadium.
According to the University of Florida Athletics site, the general public parking lot is expected to fill up five hours prior to kickoff. Lots open at 8 a.m.
Those with special needs should contact Stadium Operations at 904.633-6100. They will need to provide the number of the gate they plan to enter as well as their special needs.
For more stadium and game information, please click here.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.