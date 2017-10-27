Hampton County men sentenced to 50 years for murder of Ridgeland man

Two men from Hampton County received a 50-year sentence on Friday for forcing their way into the home of a Ridgeland man and shooting him to death while his four children were inside of the residence.

Casey Kason Jones Jr., 31, and Jarod Bostick, 28, were found guilty of the murder of 32-year-old Jeremiah Wilson. Each man received additional sentences for first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The trial lasted for three days in Jasper County.

Each 50-year sentence consists of three separate charges- 30 years for murder,15 years for burglary, and five years for the weapon charge. Each charge is intended to be served consecutively.

“Not only did they kill a man in his home, (Wilson’s) 11-year-old son was standing there when he answered the door, so these defendants laid eyes on him and knew he was there before they killed his father,” Assistant Solicitor Mary Concannon Jones of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. “They knew what they were doing and had zero regard for the children who were there. These kids have been forever changed.”

[The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Circuit posted the following surveillance video to its Facebook page.]

Jones' prior criminal history includes second-degree burglary and strong-armed robbery from 2009. That case resulted in a 10-year sentence that was shortened to six years in jail and five years of probation. Bostick has previous convictions for shoplifting in 2012 and forgery in 2013.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office initially responded to Wilson's home on Clover Circle in Ridgeland on June 3, 2015 after receiving a report of a gunshot victim. Deputies found Wilson laying dead inside of his open front door.

Officials located surveillance cameras placed at points throughout the home, as well as a television in the living room showing feeds from the cameras. A recording showed Wilson opening the front door to the two men on his porch. The two men forced their way into the house, where they were joined by a third man who raced from the car into the house. Camera feed shows the three men exiting the home only minutes later and driving away. All three men appeared to be carrying handguns.

Four children were present when Wilson was shot. Two of them hid inside a closet, while the other two were forced to lay down on the ground. Each child reported hearing four shots, then seeing Wilson lying prone on the floor. Wilson received six gunshot wounds total: one in his head and hand, and four in his torso.

Casey Jones' father, Casey Kason Jones Sr., was also tried on the same charges but was found not guilty.

