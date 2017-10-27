Football fans pumped for good ol' GA/FL rivalry

The excitement continues to build ahead of the annual Georgia-Florida showdown in Jacksonville.

Fans are ready for the game, and of course, they're all convinced *their* team will win.

"We have, really, not a whole lot to lose right now. Georgia has a lot to lose. So, we're just chilled out and we're gonna let the cards fall where they may," said Rusty Shortridge, Gator fan.

"Well, of course, the Georgia Bulldogs. Not only is it my Alma Mater, but we are winning, we're undefeated, and we're going to kick butt this year," Audrey Lloyd, Georgia fan, said.

"I've been coming here since my dad came, and my dad passed three years ago due to a major heart attack, and I still have fun because I know he's here with me, so it's just an amazing experience for me," said 12-year-old Silas Allen, Bulldog fan.

As you can imagine on the Friday before the Georgia-Florida game, I-95 South going through Savannah is a madhouse. Thousands of folks are stopping to gas up and get ice and snacks.

"We're undefeated. We never beat Florida, but I'm feeling good this year. I'm really the only one in the car who actually cares that much, but we're all excited," said Georgia fan, Noah Haines.

One of those fans headed to the banks of the St. John's River is Roy Rogers, who will be making his first Georgia-Florida game in person.

"My son is already there tailgating. Our daughter-in-law is a Gator graduate. Yeah, we're going to throw it back and forth and see what comes up," Rogers said.

For many fans, the road trip is a great part of the Georgia-Florida experience, but in the end, it's all about the game.

The excitement will continue into the evening and well into Saturday leading up to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff, which you can catch on WTOC.

