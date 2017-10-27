Unforgettable: Strangers sending love to Mr. Purvis

Last month, WTOC brought you the story of Clarence Purvis. The Tattnall County man who captured a million hearts with his story of unforgettable love for a wife he lost years ago.

Since that story aired, it has gone viral with nearly 17 million Facebook views. It's been aired on hundreds of local television stations across the country and has prompted newspaper and magazine articles from California to New York.

But the 93-year-old who still sits alone for lunch every day at Smith's Restaurant in Reidsville, GA with a picture of his wife on the table is also getting a lot of attention these days.

The restaurant owners say folks from as far away as Ohio are sending sweet letters and money to pay for Clarence's lunch.

They also said the restaurant is standing room only many days of the week. Strangers coming for lunch, but really coming to see the endearing Mr. Purvis at his favorite table.

If you've yet to see our story, "Unforgettable", you owe it to yourself.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.