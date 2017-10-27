Tim's Take: GA/FL

Georgia has the better record, the higher ranking, and the most to worry about in Saturday's big game in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs and their fans might not want to think about how much they have on the line against Florida, given how much misery the Gators have caused them in the past.

Everything up to this point has been a charmed second season for Head Coach Kirby Smart, with seven wins to start the season, the sense that things are suddenly different in Athens, and the first realistic look through the keyhole at a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

"Ever since Steve Spurrier was at Florida, it seems it's just been tough for us mentally to break them down," said Georgia Football fan, Michael Smith.

Instead, too often, the Gators have caused mental breakdowns for Georgia fans, beating some of the best Bulldog teams of the last two decades. They're in the way again. This game will be a test and a threat for the team that, to this point, has positioned itself for a memorable season.

"I don't get too much into who won last year, who won the year before that. It's a whole lot more about what we're going to do this year because that's really all that we can control," said Georgia Head Coach, Kirby Smart.

Georgia fans have certainly thought about what happened last year, what's happened the last three years, and 21 of the last 27...the Bulldog losses in Jacksonville that have left a black mark on some pretty good records. That's why as excited as they've gotten for this season, they haven't allowed themselves to get past tomorrow, almost subdued until they see what happens in Jacksonville this time.

"Friends have asked me all year, 'is this the one, is this the one,' and I keep saying, 'let's wait.' It's a psychological challenge. I think we definitely have the better team on paper, but Florida has just been in our heads for decades now it seems like," Smith said.

The Dawgs will have to get them out of there for this to become the season it seems like it could be.

